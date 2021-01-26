Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 300,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,249,000 after purchasing an additional 25,823 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 163.9% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 127,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 79,379 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,538,160. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.23. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.52 and a 52 week high of $88.49.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

