Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,274,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,941,000 after buying an additional 706,017 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after buying an additional 3,066,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,079 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,140 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,265,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$48.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 73,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,650,480. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35.

