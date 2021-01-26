Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 82,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,000. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QLTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 345,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,952,000 after buying an additional 70,851 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 316,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 282,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after buying an additional 79,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 257,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after buying an additional 31,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $57.84. 185,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,025. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.21. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $59.53.

