Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 85,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 80,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,417,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,101,000 after buying an additional 870,798 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,960,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,369,000 after buying an additional 1,871,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$31.39 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,084. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.