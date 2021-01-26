Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.58 Million Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,000. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICSH. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 210,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 75,803 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,454,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 34,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 88,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.54. 733,115 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

