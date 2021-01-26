Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes $5.23 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.6% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.19. 496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,148. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $210.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.62.

