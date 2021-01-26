Massnet Tops 1-Day Volume of $26.08 Million (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. Massnet has a total market capitalization of $90.76 million and $26.08 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Massnet has traded 242.9% higher against the US dollar. One Massnet coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00003250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Massnet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00069381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.61 or 0.00837863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00054184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.19 or 0.04360743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015375 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00017697 BTC.

Massnet Coin Profile

Massnet (CRYPTO:MASS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 88,422,856 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . The official website for Massnet is massnet.org . The official message board for Massnet is medium.com

Massnet Coin Trading

Massnet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Massnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Massnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Massnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.