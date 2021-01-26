Master Contract Token (MCT) Trading Down 45% Over Last Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $484,179.90 and $92,003.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 45% lower against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,287.91 or 0.04078065 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00022698 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

