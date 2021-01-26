Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 2nd.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. Materion has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $71.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Materion by 12,689.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,333 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Materion by 272.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 677,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,264,000 after purchasing an additional 495,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth $20,752,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion during the second quarter worth $26,938,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Materion by 67.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 895,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,712,000 after purchasing an additional 361,640 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

