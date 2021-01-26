Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 2nd.
Shares of MTRN stock opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. Materion has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $71.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.25.
About Materion
Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.
