Matic Network (MATIC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $139.92 Million

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, Matic Network has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Matic Network has a market cap of $189.81 million and $139.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matic Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00070237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.07 or 0.00806485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00048278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,321.75 or 0.04195645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00017429 BTC.

Matic Network Profile

Matic Network (MATIC) is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,877,830,674 coins. Matic Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matic Network’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network . Matic Network’s official website is matic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Matic Network Coin Trading

Matic Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matic Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matic Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

