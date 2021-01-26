Matic Network (MATIC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $227.53 Million

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 44.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. Matic Network has a market capitalization of $225.92 million and approximately $227.53 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matic Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Matic Network has traded 45.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00069804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.60 or 0.00848878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00051715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.86 or 0.04375729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017715 BTC.

Matic Network Profile

Matic Network (MATIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,877,830,674 coins. The official website for Matic Network is matic.network . The official message board for Matic Network is medium.com/matic-network . Matic Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Matic Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matic Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matic Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

