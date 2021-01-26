Matomy Media Group Ltd. (MTMY.L) (LON:MTMY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.33

Matomy Media Group Ltd. (MTMY.L) (LON:MTMY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and traded as high as $63.70. Matomy Media Group Ltd. (MTMY.L) shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 2,404,954 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.44 million and a P/E ratio of -11.48.

Matomy Media Group Ltd. (MTMY.L) Company Profile (LON:MTMY)

Matomy Media Group Ltd does not have significant operations. Previously, it engages in domain monetization and mobile digital advertising to advertisers, advertising agencies, app developers, and domain owners. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

