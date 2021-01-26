Matryx Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $66,274.00 (MTX)

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Matryx token can now be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Matryx has a market cap of $530,223.60 and approximately $66,274.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Matryx has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Matryx (CRYPTO:MTX) is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 tokens. Matryx’s official website is matryx.ai . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Matryx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matryx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matryx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

