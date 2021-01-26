Matt Gustke Sells 518 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CFO Matt Gustke sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $14,084.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matt Gustke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Matt Gustke sold 10,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $159,200.00.

Shares of REAL stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $24.20. 2,881,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,273. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $29.30.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in The RealReal by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The RealReal by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,236,000 after acquiring an additional 734,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The RealReal by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The RealReal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,774,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in The RealReal by 3,609.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,745,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,336 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REAL shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The RealReal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

