Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (MIG5.L) (LON:MIG5) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $32.82

Shares of Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (MIG5.L) (LON:MIG5) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.82 and traded as low as $32.00. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (MIG5.L) shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 2,074 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £41.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 30.68.

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (MIG5.L) (LON:MIG5)

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for Shareholders. The Company focuses on investing the majority of its funds in a diversified portfolio of shares and securities in unquoted United Kingdom companies, and Alternative Investment Market (AIM) or Icap Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX) companies, which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

