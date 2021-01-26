Maverick Chain (MVC) One Day Volume Tops $3,595.00

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $339,865.36 and approximately $3,595.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00051620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00130205 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00282096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00070837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00069251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00036584 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.