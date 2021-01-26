Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,364. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.26. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $28,214.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $168,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

