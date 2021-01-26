Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $74.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.
Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.73. 17,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,561. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $98.44.
In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,010 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
