Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $74.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.73. 17,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,561. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.14 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,010 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

