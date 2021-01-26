MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Trading 6.4% Higher

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s share price traded up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.43. 1,049,272 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 395,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $400.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

In other MBIA news, CEO William C. Fallon purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,397,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,790,156.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of MBIA by 598.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MBIA by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

