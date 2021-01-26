McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Stock Price Up 7.7%

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)’s stock price rose 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.78. Approximately 696,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 861,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

MCFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McAfee currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.27.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in McAfee stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

McAfee Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

