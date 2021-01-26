McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Holdings Increased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,633 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,484 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 109,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 54,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.85.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $94.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.51 and its 200-day moving average is $96.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

