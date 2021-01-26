McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) vs. Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Critical Comparison

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

This table compares McEwen Mining and Entrée Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining -140.63% -16.86% -12.95% Entrée Resources N/A N/A -97.37%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for McEwen Mining and Entrée Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00 Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

McEwen Mining currently has a consensus target price of $2.83, indicating a potential upside of 199.67%. Entrée Resources has a consensus target price of $0.60, indicating a potential upside of 59.15%. Given McEwen Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than Entrée Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Entrée Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares McEwen Mining and Entrée Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining $117.02 million 3.30 -$59.75 million ($0.17) -5.56 Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$5.52 million N/A N/A

Entrée Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than McEwen Mining.

Risk & Volatility

McEwen Mining has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

McEwen Mining beats Entrée Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.