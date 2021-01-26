McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of McKesson by 393.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 69.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCK. Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.86.

MCK traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.33. 1,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,586. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.53. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,656. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

