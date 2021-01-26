Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Borge Hald Sells 156,664 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Borge Hald sold 156,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $6,360,558.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,054,124 shares in the company, valued at $83,397,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Borge Hald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Borge Hald sold 53,654 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $2,146,696.54.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Borge Hald sold 79,041 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $3,164,011.23.

On Monday, November 2nd, Borge Hald sold 200,000 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $5,392,000.00.

NYSE MDLA traded up $3.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,166,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -47.03 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $45.23.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 340,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,023,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83,288 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 79,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Medallia in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

