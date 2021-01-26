Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Borge Hald Sells 156,664 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Borge Hald sold 156,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $6,360,558.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,054,124 shares in the company, valued at $83,397,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Borge Hald also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 21st, Borge Hald sold 53,654 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $2,146,696.54.
- On Tuesday, January 19th, Borge Hald sold 79,041 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $3,164,011.23.
- On Monday, November 2nd, Borge Hald sold 200,000 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $5,392,000.00.
NYSE MDLA traded up $3.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,166,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -47.03 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $45.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 340,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,023,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83,288 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 79,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Medallia in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.
About Medallia
Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.
