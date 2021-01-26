Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Trading Up 8.8%

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) shot up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.23 and last traded at $45.15. 4,166,226 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 2,053,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLA. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -47.03 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 53,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $2,146,696.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,161,740 shares in the company, valued at $86,491,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 80,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $3,206,683.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,108,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,108,606 shares of company stock valued at $39,654,941.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medallia by 16.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,567,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 35.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after buying an additional 993,553 shares during the period. Lateef Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,713,000. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Medallia by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,122,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after acquiring an additional 560,812 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Medallia by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 340,638 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

