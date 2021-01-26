Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) (CVE:MPH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.16

Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) (CVE:MPH) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $1.69. Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 13,505 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.00.

Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) (CVE:MPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.55 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Medicure Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medicure Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

