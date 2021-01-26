MediShares Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MediShares has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $351,115.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MediShares has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00069804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.60 or 0.00848878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00051715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.86 or 0.04375729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017715 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares (CRYPTO:MDS) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

