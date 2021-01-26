MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Trading Up 5.9%

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)’s share price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $26.10. Approximately 1,038,907 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 936,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MD shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $460.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,538.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,691,877 shares in the company, valued at $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 106.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,958,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,886,000 after buying an additional 1,011,324 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 44.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 917,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after buying an additional 280,979 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 40.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after buying an additional 203,163 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 134.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 202,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 116,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 24.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after buying an additional 98,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

