Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $63,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Medtronic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Medtronic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.99. 168,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,145. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.02 and its 200-day moving average is $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $157.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $121.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

