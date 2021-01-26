MEMBERS Trust Co Has $168.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MEMBERS Trust Co cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,131 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 6.0% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MEMBERS Trust Co owned about 0.31% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $168,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Financialcorp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.61. 1,288,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,202. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

