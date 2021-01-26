Memetic / PepeCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $206.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $171,121.98 and $206.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.61 or 0.00319364 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00032586 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004057 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000870 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.01 or 0.01527549 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

