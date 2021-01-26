MenaPay Price Reaches $0.0122 on Top Exchanges (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $48,524.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 94.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay (MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars.

