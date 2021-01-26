Mercantile Investment Trust (MRC.L) (LON:MRC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $237.96

Mercantile Investment Trust (MRC.L) (LON:MRC) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.96 and traded as low as $231.00. Mercantile Investment Trust (MRC.L) shares last traded at $231.00, with a volume of 935,878 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 237.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 208.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Mercantile Investment Trust (MRC.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

