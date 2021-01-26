Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Raised by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.7% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,015,000 after buying an additional 41,706 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 883,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,254,000 after purchasing an additional 226,137 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $81.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $89.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

