Merculet (MVP) Trading Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Merculet token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Merculet has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $115,179.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Merculet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00052823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00127624 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00072339 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00280285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00069203 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00037931 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,289,141,578 tokens. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.