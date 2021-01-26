Mercury Price Reaches $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Mercury has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Mercury token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $540,788.55 and approximately $953.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00052723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00128573 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00072213 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00282281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00069547 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037374 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.