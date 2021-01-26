Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,064,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares during the period. Merit Medical Systems comprises 1.8% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.72% of Merit Medical Systems worth $114,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,464,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after purchasing an additional 143,739 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 972,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 945,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,127,000 after acquiring an additional 37,429 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,938,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.64. 327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,300. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $58.81.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.