Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $31.01 and last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.16.

Specifically, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 844,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,905,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $945.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merus will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Merus during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merus by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Merus during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Merus by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Merus during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

