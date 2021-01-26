MESEFA 24-Hour Volume Tops $10,740.00 (SEFA)

MESEFA (CURRENCY:SEFA) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. MESEFA has a total market cap of $94,824.99 and approximately $10,740.00 worth of MESEFA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MESEFA has traded 41.5% lower against the dollar. One MESEFA token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MESEFA

MESEFA’s total supply is 963,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,655 tokens. The official website for MESEFA is mesefa.com

Buying and Selling MESEFA

MESEFA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESEFA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MESEFA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MESEFA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

