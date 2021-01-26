Metaverse ETP (ETP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $602,636.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $9.20 million and approximately $602,636.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,286.12 or 0.04065604 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00022809 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,716,589 coins and its circulating supply is 79,716,484 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

