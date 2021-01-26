MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

MetLife stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.