Metronome (MET) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Metronome has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $22.66 million and approximately $62,833.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome token can now be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00006267 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00051165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00130273 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00282839 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00070610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00069042 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00036621 BTC.

Metronome Token Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,727,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,394,019 tokens. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

