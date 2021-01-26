MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.94% from the stock’s previous close.

MGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Macquarie increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

Shares of MGM opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $183,348,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $107,944,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 69.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,017 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,448,000 after purchasing an additional 444,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,032,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 311,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

