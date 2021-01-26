MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $42.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.84% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $922.60 million, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average is $41.67. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $58.52.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $44,995.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $185,926.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,798. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,046 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 13.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 34.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 26,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

