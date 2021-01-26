Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Trading Up 31.3%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO)’s stock price was up 31.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 2,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

About Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO)

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

