Middlefield Can-Global REIT Income Fund (TSE:RCO.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.86

Middlefield Can-Global REIT Income Fund (TSE:RCO.UN)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and traded as low as $9.77. Middlefield Can-Global REIT Income Fund shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 6,100 shares.

About Middlefield Can-Global REIT Income Fund (TSE:RCO.UN)

Middlefield Can-Global REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Middlefield Capital Corporation. The fund invests in public equity markets. It primarily focuses on equity based securities of issuers operating in Canada and global real estate sectors utilizing active and low cost passive portfolio management.

