Midland Exploration Inc. (MD.V) (CVE:MD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.92

Midland Exploration Inc. (MD.V) (CVE:MD)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.81. Midland Exploration Inc. (MD.V) shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 25,810 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$58.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.58, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.92.

Midland Exploration Inc. (MD.V) Company Profile (CVE:MD)

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, platinum group elements, and base metals, as well as REE mine discoveries. Midland Exploration Inc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

