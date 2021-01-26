Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML) Senior Officer Sells C$1,504,750.00 in Stock

Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML) Senior Officer Iain Colin Scarr sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.63, for a total value of C$1,504,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 662,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,066,449.

Shares of CVE:ML traded down C$0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.06. 67,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,527. Millennial Lithium Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.61 and a 52 week high of C$5.25. The company has a current ratio of 30.23, a quick ratio of 29.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of C$338.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.94.

Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) Company Profile

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

