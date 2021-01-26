Minereum (MNE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,085.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Minereum has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $4,085.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000772 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Minereum has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00069804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.60 or 0.00848878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00051715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.86 or 0.04375729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017715 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,225,303 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

Minereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

