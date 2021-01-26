MintCoin (MINT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.00

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. MintCoin has a market capitalization of $789,184.82 and approximately $13.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MintCoin has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MintCoin Profile

MintCoin (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

MintCoin Coin Trading

MintCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

